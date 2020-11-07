Hearing on revision plea for Arnab Goswami's custody today

The Bombay High Court, for the second consecutive day, adjourned the hearing of the habeas corpus petition filed by Republic TV owner Arnab Goswami, once again stating that it will decide on the matter only after hearing all parties concerned.

The Bombay HC will resume the hearing in the TV news anchor's habeas corpus petition at 12 pm on Saturday, November 7. Goswami has been trying to seek interim relief following his arrest on Wednesday in connection with the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, 53, and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

Senior lawyers Harish Salve and Abad Ponda appeared for Goswami before the HC. Salve argued that the state government is acting with malicious intentions and that multiple FIRs, including the one in the TRP case, have been filed against Goswami. His lawyers also mentioned the Alibaug Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) order in which she termed Goswami's arrest as illegal.

'Nothing illegal in arrest'

The sessions court in Alibaug will hear on Saturday a revision plea the Crime Branch (CB) of the Raigad police filed against the CJM's order. The CJM on Wednesday rejected the CB's remand plea for custodial interrogation of Goswami and two others accused arrested in the abetment of suicide case.

The CB, in its plea, stated that due process of the law was followed before arresting the three accused, and that the case was reopened under Section 173(8) of the CrPC.



Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after being arrested in the 2018 abetment of suicide case, on Wednesday. PIC/PTI

"There is no question of doing anything illegal, we have challenged the order of the CJM court and we are confident of getting the custody of all the accused based on new evidence," said an officer.

'Shared multiple evidence'

"We have shared multiple evidence with the court. And apart from the witnesses we traced, there are emails that were sent to the accused, who had even responded to some of them. The deceased had gone to Arnab Goswami's place several times, but he was always turned away," the officer added.

The officer said that the Criminal Investigation Department of the Maharashtra police has sent to the Crime Branch the report on Anvay's suicide letter. "The report on suicide note has come back positive. His handwriting has matched with that in the suicide note."

The CB has also learnt that the previous investigating officer in the case never received the CID's report on the suicide note.

