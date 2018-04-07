Hearing resumes in Jodhpur court on Salman Khan's bail plea

Later the same night, he was among the 87 judicial officers who were transfered in what was described as a routime administrative measure

Jodhpur: The suspense on superstar Salman Khan's bail plea after the transfer of District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi came to an end when Joshi resumed the hearing in the case on Saturday morning.

Joshi had reserved his judgement on Salman's plea on Friday, asking for additional documents. Later the same night, he was among the 87 judicial officers who were transfered in what was described as a routime administrative measure. Though Joshi was tansfered to Sirohi in the same capacity, informed sources said he had been asked to continue with the bail hearing till its conclusion.

According to the Rajasthan High Court website, Judge Joshi's name is at 14th in the transfer list, which names Chandra Shekhar Sharma as the new District and Session Court Judge in Jodhpur on his transfer from Sirohi.

If Salman fails to get bail, then he will have to spend two more nights in jail and will then have to move the Rajasthan High Court on Monday for bail.

Salman's lawyer Mahesh Bora is representing him in court.

