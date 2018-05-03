Heart attack kills Mumbai tourist in Gulmarg

Police said Anil Pandowran Shendey, 50, complained of chest pain and collapsed





A tourist from Mumbai died of heart attack on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's hill station in Gulmarg.

Police said Anil Pandowran Shendey, 50, complained of chest pain and collapsed.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever