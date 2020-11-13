Heart flown from Jaipur to Delhi helps save life of 45-year-old man

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The doctors at Delhi's Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket performed a life-saving heart transplant surgery on a 45-year-old man from Meerut after they received the organ of a 16-year-old boy from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The heart transplant was performed on Wednesday night.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the 16-year-old teenager suffered fatal head injuries in a road accident in Jaipur, and after sustained efforts to revive him failed, doctors at Jaipur's SMS Hospital declared him brain dead.

Also Read: Pune Cop stops Devendra Fadnavis's convoy for heart transplant green corridor

After being counselled, the family of the deceased teenager agreed to donate his organs. On Wednesday, the harvested heart was flown to Delhi by a chartered flight that landed at Terminal 3 around 7.50 pm. A green corridor was created between SMS hospital and the airport at Jaipur, and then between the Indira Gandhi International airport and Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi.

From Delhi airport, the donor's heart was transported to the hospital in an ambulance through the 18.3 km stretch in 17 minutes, which ensured that the retrieved heart was transplanted within the critical 4-hour chest-to-chest period.

Dr Kewal Krishan, director, heart transplant and left ventricular assist devices of Max Super Speciality Hospital, led the team of doctors who carried out the heart transplant.

The recipient had been waiting for heart transplant for the last four months. As per doctors, the patient has been suffering from a condition called dilated cardiomyopathy due to which only 20 per cent of his heart was functioning.

Also Read: Two women give new lease of life to three patients in Mumbai

Cardiomyopathy causes the heart to dilate reducing its pumping activity and inability to pump adequate blood to the body resulting in chest pain and breathlessness, thus reducing the ability to do routine life activities. This can even lead to multiple organ dysfunction at a later stage.

"The patient had a heart attack in January this year wherein two of his vessels were blocked, one was working only 10 per cent due to which stenting had to be done and the second was working 30 per cent. In June, he experienced breathlessness even while resting and had fluid retention in legs. Medical tests revealed that the patient had Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCMP)," Dr Krishan said.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Such were the complications that the patient had a reduced heart function and ejection fraction- 15-20 per cent (ejection fraction of normal heart is 55–60 per cent). The Cardiac Transplant Team from Max flew down to SMS Hospital and retrieved the organ around 6.20 pm.

The police and traffic authorities immediately created a green corridor for the transfer of the harvested heart in both the cities, thus ensuring safe transport of the heart within the stipulated time. Besides the heart, the deceased's family also donated the kidneys and liver of the 16-year-old.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news