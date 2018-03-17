Heart is broken: Matthew Morrison on alleged dog abuse on film's set

Actor Matthew Morrison has expressed his shock with the producers of his upcoming "Crazy Alien" after a crew member complained of a dog being abused on the sets



Actor Matthew Morrison has expressed his shock with the producers of his upcoming "Crazy Alien" after a crew member complained of a dog being abused on the sets. The "Glee" actor took to Twitter to share his views on the incident.

"I've just been made aware and seen a video from the set of a film I worked on in China. My heart is broken to see any animal treated this way. "Had I been on set or known about this, I would have made all efforts to stop this. I've called the producers to express my outrage," Morrison wrote.

In a clip, which has gone viral, a young German shepherd can be seen locked inside a cage, suspended 20 feet in the air, spun around by a crane, and then plunged into a frigid, fast-flowing river.

The video and the account of the alleged incident by the crew member was made public by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on its official website.

"A whistleblower has released to PETA deeply disturbing video footage from the set of Chinese director Hao Ning's upcoming film, Crazy Alien, which appears to show a young German shepherd locked inside a cage, suspended 20 feet in the air, spun around by a crane, and then plunged into a frigid, fast-flowing river," the PETA said.

