Unlock 5.0: Heart of Bollywood in deadlock; theatres in Maharashtra to remain shut till Oct 31

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government announced that theatres in Maharashtra will continue to remain shut till October 31. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes it is a pragmatic decision. "The government has been supportive of the industry in the past, but it can't take a chance now as the number of cases is on the rise," says Adarsh. He hopes that cinemas across most states will be up and running before the festive season.

However, Manoj Desai, executive director of Bandra's G7 multiplex, does not share his optimism. Disappointed by the turn of events, he says, "Having suffered such huge losses for seven months, each day counts for us. Now, we have again lost 15 days of business. It remains to be seen if they will allow theatres to open in November."

The Multiplex Association of India urged state governments to reopen cinemas to help the exhibition sector recover from the financial impact of the pandemic.

