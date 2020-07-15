Heartbreak finds a new home

After Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi's hit single Pachtaoge, Bhushan Kumar released a new number, Dil Tod Ke. Composed by Rochak Kohli, penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by B Praak, the song is a soulful take on heartbreak and betrayal.

Kohli, who co-wrote Ayushmann Khurrana's hit number Paani da rang from Vicky Donor (2012), claims his new number was challenging to create. "This was a challenging song to compose, but we finally cracked it. B Praak's vocals took Manoj Muntashir's lyrics to a whole new level." Talking about the lyrics, Muntashir says, "I redesigned the entire gamut of heartbreak with contemporary lingo. Tragic situations such as those in Dil tod ke, gave me the opportunity to create unforgettable verses."

While the dream team worked on the music at home, the song — introducing Abhishek Singh and Kaashish Vohra — was shot in Dawki, Shillong, and Arunachal Pradesh, before the lockdown, in the able hands of Ashish Panda.

