Heartbreak is a killer, says singer Louise

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

English singer Louise Redknapp, who split with former footballer Jamie Redknapp in 2017, got emotional while talking about her heartbreak.

Louise, 45, recently wrote on Instagram: "I don’t often open up on social media, but tonight seems like a good time to. Creatively this year has been my best yet writing and recording my new album Heavy Love and performing in the west end, but emotionally it has been my toughest year and I’ve faced challenges I never thought I would. Heartbreak is a killer so I want to thank my boys, my family, my friends and all of you who have been kind over the last 12 months. So Let’s take on 2020 like we mean it!"

The singer has kids Charles, 15, and Beau, 11, with the football pundit.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates