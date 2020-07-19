Heartwarming video: Mumbai cop comes home to grand welcome from his pet dog

A heartwarming video shared on Instagram of a dog greeting a Mumbai policeman and welcoming him home has caught the attention of netizens. The reaction of the pet on seeing the owner is priceless.

Shared on Instagram by Stray Dog Feeder Kandivali, the clip shows the dog jumping in excitement as it waits for the cop to enter the house. The cop is also seen playing with the canine. The caption of the video reads, "True love. Salute To Our @mumbaipolice For Risking Their Life And Working 24/7 For Our Safety."

The video, shared on July 11 garnered more than 23,000 likes. The users said they were able to relate to the man petting the happy dog, while many praises the police for their efforts during the pandemic.

A user wrote, "I got tears…in my house when i see dogs, pure love (sic)", while another user said, "One of the best videos of dogs." One user praised the police department for being compassionate towards dogs and wrote, "Lovely well done @mumbaipolice hopefully others will also show compassion to animals. (sic)"

A user saluted the police for their efforts and said, “Salute to you… sir how happy your dog is (sic).” Another user commented on the post saying, "This is true love!". A user praised the police department in the comment section saying, "Salute to Mumbai Police." A user commented on the post, "So loving and emotional."

What do you think about the post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news