Heartwarming video of an elderly student going to school is taking the internet by storm!

A viral ad film video which features an elderly man has taken the internet by storm and proves that when it comes to fulfilling one's dreams, age is no bar. The heartwarming video is an ad film by the leading brand as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR). The video features an elderly man attending school for the very first time in his life.

The viral ad film highlights the story of a 75-year-old man who has been identified as Bittu aka Badrinath. In the video, Bittu is seen realising his childhood dream of attending a school and pursuing education. The video, which is inspired by a true story shows the elderly student enjoying school with his much younger classmates and friends.

Watch the heartwarming video here:

The video further shows the various aspects of a students school life as Bittu is seen enjoying playing with the kids in the garden. From getting punished for eating during the class to jumping in joy and excitement after the final period - the viral ad film video captures all the little yet precious nuances of a students schooldays leaving many emotional.

The heartwarming video has managed to strike an emotional chord with netizens as it left many with a feeling of nostalgia. The video which has gone viral since it was first uploaded on YouTube has garnered nearly 30 million views till date and counting.

The ad film truly reflects the dreams of many children across the country who wish to attend school and receive a quality education but wasn't able to attend one due to the lack of schools in their villages and towns. The video was lauded by netizens for its heartwarming story and its beautiful representation of the social issue of lack of education. The video garnered praises from netizens including celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and Farhan Akhtar.

Here's how netizens reacted to the heartwarming video that struck an emotional chord:

This video really touched my heart. We are so fortunate to have good education but so many are not. Its time every child in our country gets good education. Let’s make a difference! @ProcterGamble #DontLetDreamsWait https://t.co/0NBZ6ngkpa — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 14, 2019

I love what this campaign sets out to do. Make us aware how the world can actually be a better place... through education. #DontLetDreamsWait

Well done @ProcterGamble !



P&G Shiksha presents the story of Bittu | https://t.co/eMJ1VGHW1J — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) May 20, 2019

Inspired by a true story – Meet Bittu who always dreamt of going to school. But he could not attend one earlier. Watch his dream come true in this heart-warming video.



Click to watch the video - https://t.co/ehhO4uTRLI

#DontLetDreamsWait âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) May 17, 2019

Have a look at Bittu’s story! I hope more children across India get to fulfil their dreams! #DontLetDreamsWait, let’s make a change... @ProcterGamble pic.twitter.com/xveiribNm7 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 17, 2019

https://t.co/NsNkUdtwNP

You're never too old to start learning, and you're never too young to aim high and achieve great things.@ProcterGamble

Support them in this endeavor. Make your choice.#DontLetDreamsWait — ashish sharma (@ashish30sharma) May 18, 2019

As Mom, I know education is must for my kid and I try to give her best but what about under privileged children. We must contribute to this initiative by P&G and support them. A little contribution is also matters! #DontLetDreamsWait... https://t.co/oY7qmKvbmX — megha arora (@megha_arora1327) May 14, 2019

This heartwarming video and inspiring story of Bittu aka Badrinath has left us emotional. Did bittu's story melt your heart?

