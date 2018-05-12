Heat wave conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab

People could feel the heat wave at most places. Hisar town in Haryana sizzled at 44.4 degrees, while Narnaul saw a high of 44 degrees



After the relief provided by rain and thunderstorms last week, most parts of Haryana and Punjab once again reeled under heat wave conditions on Friday, with temperatures soaring past the 40-degree Celsius mark.

People could feel the heat wave at most places. Hisar town in Haryana sizzled at 44.4 degrees, while Narnaul saw a high of 44 degrees. Chandigarh recorded a high of 40.3 degrees. The maximum temperatures were two to five degrees above normal, Met Department officials said here.

Amritsar city in Punjab recorded 40.3 degrees, while Patiala and Ludhiana recorded 41.6 and 41.5 degrees, respectively. The Met Department said heat wave conditions would prevail over the region in the coming days. Some places are likely to witness thunderstorms on May 13.

