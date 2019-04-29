Heat wave warning issued for parts of Gujarat, central Maharashtra

national

A heat wave warning for Central Maharashtra has also been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, for Nashik and Pune regions amongst others

Representational Picture

Meteorological Centre (MC) Ahmedabad has released warning on Saturday for heat wave in multiple regions of Gujarat for the next 48 hours.

"Heatwave conditions very likely to prevail at a few places in the districts of Gujarat region namely Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Surat; in the Districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Bhavnagar, Veraval, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Surendranagar, Kutch and Diu during next 48 hours commencing from 0830 hours IST of today," the notice reads.

The notice goes on to add that moderate temperature with tolerable heat will exist for the next two days but vulnerable people like children and elderly, people with chronic diseases should take special precaution.

A heat wave warning for Central Maharashtra has also been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, for Nashik and Pune regions amongst others.

"Heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Jalgaon, Solapur and Sangli districts. Forecast and warning for any day is valid from 0830 hours IST of the day till 0830 hours IST of next day," the press release by IMD Mumbai reads.

The MC has released a suggested list of actions which include: avoiding heat exposure, wearing lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and covering the head with a cloth, hat or umbrella to avoid the harmful effects of the heat wave.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates