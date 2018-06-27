Heather Locklear hospitalised

Melrose Place star Heather Locklear was hospitalised yesterday just hours after she was released from jail following her attack on a police officer

Heather Locklear

Melrose Place star Heather Locklear was hospitalised yesterday just hours after she was released from jail following her attack on a police officer. Paramedics and Ventura county sheriff's deputies were called for a possible overdose. The county sheriff's office spokesman Garo Kuredjiann says, "Deputies were called in to assist on a medical call that occurred at the star's California, address."

The patient, whom he did not identify, was transported to Las Robles Hospital and Medical Centre. Locklear was released from custody on Monday, less than 12 hours after her arrest for allegedly attacking a police officer who had responded to a disturbance call at her home. Upon her release, the actor was accompanied by attorney William Haney, and wore an oversized hoodie, and baggy pants and sneakers. She did not reply to questions from reporters at the scene.

Also Read: Robert De Niro, Lupita Nyongo, Craig and Pink among 2019 Walk of Fame honourees

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates