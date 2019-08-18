Heather Locklear to spend 30 days in mental facility

hollywood

Heather Locklear

Actress Heather Locklear has been sentenced to 30 days in a mental health facility for the cop battery case. According to TMZ, the actress pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanors -- six of which were related to the battery of a police officer or EMT.

The judge stayed a 120-day jail sentence, meaning Locklear must complete the 30-day treatment or face the jail sentence. Once she is done with the imprisonment, she'll be on three years of informal or unsupervised probation.

Also, she has been ordered to not possess weapons, non-prescribed medications, and alcohol. Locklear struggled to turn things around after the arrest, which escalated from when police were initially called to her home on a disturbance report.

She was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold in November, which was then extended from three days to over two weeks. In January, she parted ways with her boyfriend Chris Heisser during her outpatient treatment. Locklear is best known for her role as Amanda Woodward in the TV show 'Melrose Place'.

