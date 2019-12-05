MENU
Shocking! Heavily drunk couple jumps from third floor and still survives

Updated: Dec 05, 2019, 15:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Jaipur (Rajasthan)

According to the police, none of them with critically injured from the fall but the man sustained leg injuries and the woman complained of back ache.

This image has been used for representational purposes only
Jaipur (Rajasthan): A couple, who was in an inebriated state in Rajasthan’s Jhotwara district, jumped from the third floor of a building.

Police said none of them were crictically injured. While the man sustained leg injuries, the woman complained of backache, a Times of India report read. 

The couple is said to be in their 20’s and are undergoing treatment at a city hospital. According to the police, they are not admitting that they fell off a building. The woman claimed that she fell off a two-wheeler. The report said the couple was still in an inebriated state when they were being taken to the hospital.

Police added that they have not been able to ascertain why the couple jumped off the building. As neither of their parents came to file complaints in this matter, the police said they are highly unlikely to register a case.

