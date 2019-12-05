Shocking! Heavily drunk couple jumps from third floor and still survives
According to the police, none of them with critically injured from the fall but the man sustained leg injuries and the woman complained of back ache.
Jaipur (Rajasthan): A couple, who was in an inebriated state in Rajasthan’s Jhotwara district, jumped from the third floor of a building.
Police said none of them were crictically injured. While the man sustained leg injuries, the woman complained of backache, a Times of India report read.
The couple is said to be in their 20’s and are undergoing treatment at a city hospital. According to the police, they are not admitting that they fell off a building. The woman claimed that she fell off a two-wheeler. The report said the couple was still in an inebriated state when they were being taken to the hospital.
Police added that they have not been able to ascertain why the couple jumped off the building. As neither of their parents came to file complaints in this matter, the police said they are highly unlikely to register a case.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe