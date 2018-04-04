Heavily pregnant woman falls into 800-feet deep gorge in Matheran, rescued

The police are investigating whether the husband played a role in the accident

A 25-year-old pregnant woman fell into an 800-feet deep gorge in Matheran on Sunday. The accident took place while she was was walking on railway tracks.

Fortunately, the woman, who has been identified as Vijaya Pawar, got stuck in some trees 80-feet into her fall and was later rescued by the locals. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, and later transferred to Mumbai's JJ Hospital. Bothe she, and the baby, are currently out of danger.

Pawar, who was six months into her pregnance, was travelling along with her husband, Suresh, on a visit to Matheran's Kare Ganpati temple. The Churchgate-based couple got married nine months ago.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes police sub-inspector from Neral, Shivaji Dhawale as having stated, "On Sunday, the couple had gone to Matheran to visit Kare Ganpati temple. To reach the temple, which is on the upper side of the terrain, they were walking on the tracks of the toy train. That was when the woman fell. We received a call around 2.15pm from a local who informed us about the incident. With the help of local rescue teams, the woman was rescued from the gorge. She suffered injuries on her back, but the baby is safe."

The police are investigating whether the husband played a role in the accident. Dhawale is then reported to have added, "When she was being taken to the hospital, the woman said that her husband had pushed her into the gorge while they were walking along the tracks. However, on reaching JJ Hospital, she told doctors that it was an accident."

Both Vijaya and her husband, were married earlier and have children from those relationships. While the police will conduct further investigations, no case has been registered against the husband so far.

