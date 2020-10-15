Mumbai: Heavy rain, strong winds forecast today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has issued Orange alert (thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds) for the city and surrounding districts — Thane and Raigad for Thursday.

An orange alert is for weather conditions which can significantly impact people in affected areas. Such alert implies that authorities should be ready to handle any situation arising out of severe weather conditions. The warning issued by the IMD also includes asking the city to prepare for instances of waterlogging, traffic and electricity disruption with danger to old structures and trees among all.

On Wednesday, the weathermen had issued a yellow alert (heavy rain across isolated areas) for the city.

As per the IMD forecast, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued across Maharashtra, except Vidarbha as the depression over Telangana moves towards westwards.

According to IMD, as per the latest radar and satellite observations, strong convective clouds were seen near North Konkan and adjoining areas, indicating the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rainfall.

The intensity is likely to lower eventually as the Orange alert issued for Thursday is expected to turn Yellow on Friday, as per the five-day district forecast by IMD. The intensity will further reduce from Saturday while the rain activity is expected to continue until October 18.

"The depression is very likely to move westwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours. But until then, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and some parts of the state are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall," said , Shubhangi Bhute, a scientist at IMD Mumbai.

