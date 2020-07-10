Search

Heavy rains trigger landslide in Raigad, Mumbai-Goa highway shut

Updated: Jul 10, 2020, 09:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The landslide occurred at around 9.30 pm on Thursday

Picture/ANI/Twitter
Heavy rain triggered a landslide in Dhamandevi village in Raigad that led to the closing of the Mumbai-Goa highway. According to ANI, the landslide occurred at around 9.30 pm on Thursday following which the police and the administration have been working on clearing the debris from the spot.

The police said that almost 70 per cent of debris has been removed till 6.30am on Friday.

It is not clear if there have been any casualties in the incident. Most details are awaited.

