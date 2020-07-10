Heavy rains trigger landslide in Raigad, Mumbai-Goa highway shut

Heavy rain triggered a landslide in Dhamandevi village in Raigad that led to the closing of the Mumbai-Goa highway. According to ANI, the landslide occurred at around 9.30 pm on Thursday following which the police and the administration have been working on clearing the debris from the spot.

Mumbai-Goa Highway was closed due to landslide at Dhamandevi village near Poladpur in Maharasthra's Raigad at 9:30 pm yesterday. Police and administration are working on clearing the debris from the road. About 70 per cent debris was removed till 6:30 am today: Raigad Police pic.twitter.com/yzxcXiCONi — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

The police said that almost 70 per cent of debris has been removed till 6.30am on Friday.

It is not clear if there have been any casualties in the incident. Most details are awaited.

