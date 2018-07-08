Heavy rain turns Chinchoti waterfall into death trap

One person dead; 100 people had to be rescued after getting trapped when water level suddenly rose; a few still feared trapped

Rescuers helping a trapped picnickers out of the swirling waters. Pics/Hanif Patel

A trip to the famous Chinchoti waterfall at Vasai turned into a nightmare on Saturday after water levels suddenly rose due to heavy rain, trapping around 100 to 120 people. Officials said while many managed to escape alive, one body was found floating in the water. Officials are still working on finding out his identity. So far, various agencies that arrived on the scene managed to ferry 97 people to safety while a few people are still feared trapped under the waterfall. As there was no mobile network, contact with those inside was impossible, officials said.

The trapped were picnickers from Pune and Mumbai who had come to enjoy the weekend. Of the 97 people, five women who were hanging on to rocks under the waterfall were rescued by an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper that flew in from Kalina.



As there was no road to the waterfall, horses were used to ferry rescuers

The chopper also helped rescue 15 men who were trapped. As per the local tehsildar, Kiran Survase, teams from National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) along with local Vasai and Virar Municipal Corporation officials and the local police were part of the rescue operation. There were around 200-odd rescue officials on the scene. Without a road leading to the waterfall, the teams had to go on foot, or use boats and horses.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates