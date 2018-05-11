Heavy rain washes out Day One of inaugural Test

When umpires Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong surveyed the scene at 3pm, a heavy downpour just before had left puddles on the outfield and it was confirmed no play would be possible



Ireland's long-awaited Test match debut was delayed by the elements yesterday, with the first day of their historic contest against Pakistan washed out. Heavy rain overnight on Thursday in Malahide prevented the nation's inaugural five-day match beginning on time and strong wind and steady drizzle continued throughout yesterday.

When umpires Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong surveyed the scene at 3pm, a heavy downpour just before had left puddles on the outfield and it was confirmed no play would be possible. Ireland will become the 11th nation to play a Test.

