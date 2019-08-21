Heavy rainfall alert issued for Rajasthan, UP

national

IMD has advised fishermen to not venture into these areas for some days

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

The India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours. The weather forecasting agency in its All India Weather Warning bulletin added that regions such as Odisha, Marathawada, South Interior and Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Karaikal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Mahe may also witness heavy showers today.

A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning may also happen at isolated places over Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand. Southwest Arabian Sea and the southwest Bay of Bengal may witness strong heavy winds, the speed of which may reach 45-55 kmph.

(with inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies