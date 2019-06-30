Heavy rainfall expected in city in the next 24 hours: IMD

mumbai-rains

The observatory in Santa Cruz recorded 234 mm of rainfall; Colaba recorded 81.2 mm rainfall

Showers did not deter youngsters, who were seen playing rugby at Azad Maidan on Saturday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Friday. On Saturday, however, the rains maintained its pace as the city received more than 20 mm of rainfall. Now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the island city as well as in the eastern and western suburbs in the next 24 hours.

Data collected from the IMD over the last 24 hours indicates that the observatory in Santa Cruz recorded 234 mm of rainfall while the one in Colaba recorded 81.2 mm of rainfall. On Saturday, the civic body's data indicated that in the first half of the day the city received 21.28 mm of rainfall, the eastern suburbs received 23.74 mm and the western suburbs received 23.40 mm. Furthermore, water logging was reported at Andheri subway and opposite Wadala fire station.

Two incidents of partial house collapse were reported in the city. One of them occurred at midnight on Friday in the Bhim Seva Sangh Chawl at Tata Nagar in Govandi. Civic officials said that a portion of one of the houses collapsed and left 18-year-old Lakhan Thakur and 30-year-old Ramesh Lokhande injured. They were both taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi and were later discharged after treatment.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Wall collapses on autorickshaw stand in Chembur, no casualties reported

In another incident, a portion of the dilapidated Sakina Manzil near Kurla railway station collapsed around 2 pm on Saturday. Civic officials said that no injuries were reported and the L ward officials would start pulling down the structure. Additionally, a minor incident was reported at Virar, but it did not affect train operations in any manner. A Western Railway spokesperson said about 1.5-metre edge of platform number 3 caved in at Virar station at 2 am. "There is no repercussion on trains because of this as it is at a safe distance from the stop mark. Trains are being received and dispatched normally from the platform. It's a minor cave-in and the repair work will be completed soon," he informed.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Monsoon to lash the city for the next three days, says IMD

Due to decent rains in the catchment areas, the lake levels that had been dropping steadily for the past couple of months have finally started to rise again. On June 28, the total water stock was reported to be 71,017 million litres and the figure has marginally increased to 86,833 million litres on Saturday. Vihar lake received 376 mm, the highest amount of rainfall among other seven lakes. Tulsi lake, too, received 293 mm of rainfall. The water stock, however, is significantly lesser than the last couple of years.

234mm

Amount of rainfall in Santa Cruz

81.2mm

Amount of rainfall in in Colaba

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: 46-year-old man electrocuted in Thane

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates