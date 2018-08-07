Heavy rainfall in Himachal triggers landslides, snaps road links

national

There were reports of 92 link-road closures in the interiors of Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kangra, and Kullu districts, hampering the movement of traffic

Representational Picture

Heavy rains continued in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday with hundreds stranded across the state due to landslides and snapped road links. The government has ordered the closure of all primary and senior secondary in Kangra district for three days. The district has been experiencing heavy rains for the past three days. There were reports of 92 link-road closures in the interiors of Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kangra, and Kullu districts, hampering the movement of traffic. The airports in Bhuntar, near Kullu, and Gaggal, near Dharamsala, were closed due to poor visibility.

"All flights remained grounded," an official at the Kullu airport told IANS. Dharamsala town recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 116 mm. Kangra saw 79.9 mm, Palampur 55 mm and Mandi 41 mm. More rains are in store, the Met office said here.

"Precipitation occurred at most places in the state with very heavy rainfall in Kangra district in the past 24 hours," an official said. Shimla saw 27.1 mm of rainfall.

