Heavy rains kill 23, affect over 1.66 lakh people in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans make their way to an inflatable raft to move to safer ground on the outskirts of Puttalam. Pic/AP

At least 23 people were killed and over 1.66 lakh affected due to heavy monsoon rains in Sri Lanka over the last 10 days, official figures indicated on Sunday. Over 75,013 of the affected have been evacuated from flooded areas, whereas 13 have been reported missing, the Disaster Management Centre said. The displaced have been put up in 339 camps and shelters.

Rain and strong winds have lashed around 20 districts, especially in the southern half of the country, for more than a week now, Efe news reported. At least 1,359 members of the armed forces have been deployed in rescue operations, and another 6,264 are on standby, the centre said.

The government has allocated Rs 33.8 million to provide relief to those affected and displaced by the floods and landslides. The National Disaster Relief Services Centre has also allocated Rs 38.66 million. The Department of Meteorology forecasts more rain in the south-western part of the island. The DMC said red alerts issued to the districts will still be in effect. Last June, monsoon rain and cyclone Mora had caused 212 deaths. As many as 79 were reported missing.

339

Number of shelters set up

20

Number of districts affected

Rs 33.8mn

Amount allocated by the government for relief to the affected

