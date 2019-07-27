Heavy rains lashes Muzaffarnagar girl killed, 4 injured in roof collapse incidents

national

Muzaffarnagar: In two separate incidents of roof collapse, a 4-year-old girl was killed and four others were seriously injured. Reportedly, the rood collapsed due to heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

According to PTI reports, the deceased girl identified as Humera was killed while her mother Sanjida (35) and sister Sofia (7) were seriously injured on Friday evening when the roof of their house in Khalapar caved in.

The injured were shifted to hospital, they added.

In another incident, Dayawati (45) and her son Ram Kumar were seriously injured on Friday evening when the roof of their house collapsed on them in Ratanpuri village during the downpour, police said.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital, they added.

