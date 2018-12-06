Heavy security in Ayodhya on 26th Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

national

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal Emperor Babur in 1578 in Ayodhya was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, who claimed that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple

The security was beefed up in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya town in view of the 26th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Mosque on Thursday. A group of Hindu activists had allegedly demolished the disputed structure on December 6, 1992.

As part of multi-layered security, the police along with the central forces are conducting thorough checks at various public places such as cinema halls, railway stations, markets, and also in and around the disputed site and several parts of Hanumangarhi area of the town to avoid any untoward incident.

The security forces deployed at the border of the temple town are keeping an eye on the vehicles entering the holy city to ensure that there is no illegal intrusion in Ayodhya, which can lead to any law and order problem. However, scores of pilgrims are seen moving in and around the Hanumangarhi area, and most of the food joints were open to the public.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal are preparing to mark the day as 'Shaurya Diwas' (day of bravery) and 'Vijay Diwas' (day of victory) respectively and have urged the public to light the earthen lamps, while a section of the Muslim community has stated that they will observe `Yaum E Gham' (day of sorrow) and 'Yaum E Syah' (black day) on Thursday.

According to media reports, the Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to maintain status quo at the disputed site in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

The BMAC has also requested the people to observe the day peacefully and hold special prayers for early resolution of the dispute. "The anniversary should be observed peacefully as were done in the past. All memorandums addressed to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister should be handed over to the district magistrate concerned, requesting them to maintain status quo at the demolition site as per the SC order," BMAC convener Zafaryab Jilani had stated.

