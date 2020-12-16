Heavy vehicle drivers flouting rules on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be fined at toll plaza

The Highway police will start "Operation Safety" on Mumbai-Pune Expressway from December 18. Under this operation, the penalty will be levied on the toll point only for heavy vehicles flouting traffic rules on the highway.

Till now, e-challan was being sent to the owner of the vehicle at the registered address.

The police will keep an eye on heavy vehicles flouting rules on the expressway and will constantly monitor the CCTVs installed on the highway. If a vehicle is caught flouting rules, a copy of e-challan will be sent to the toll plaza. As soon as the vehicle reaches the toll plaza, the fine will be charged to the driver.

According to the highway police, most of the accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway happen due to overspeeding, overtaking, and parking of vehicles without permission.

They added that the number of traffic violations by heavy vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is high. According to the rules, heavy vehicles should ply on the left side of the expressway, but the drivers do not follow the rules.

ADG of highway traffic, Bhushan Upadhyay, said that under ‘Operation Safety’, starting from December 18, the cops will keep an eye on heavy vehicles. “Operation Safety will go on for a month,” Bhushan Upadhyay told Mid-day.

As many as 136 accidents have been reported on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway between January and November 2020. In these accidents, 63 deaths have been reported.

