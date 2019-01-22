Hedge fund: Ajit Doval's son slaps magazine with defamation

national

Vivek Doval has also filed the complaint against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for holding a press meet on Jan 17 reiterating the "baseless facts"

Ajit Doval. Pic/AFP

Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, filed a criminal defamation complaint on Monday against a news magazine for allegedly publishing a defamatory article. Besides the magazine and the author of the article, Kaushal Shroff, Vivek has also filed the complaint against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for holding a press conference on January 17 reiterating the "baseless and unfounded facts" as narrated in the article.

The article claimed that Vivek was running a hedge fund whose promoters are of dubious antecedents. He has claimed that the magazine was "deliberately maligning and defaming" him to "settle scores with his father".

The Caravan, had in its January 16 online journal titled 'The D Companies' had said that Vivek "runs a hedge fund in the Cayman Islands" which is "an established tax haven" and was "registered merely 13 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation move in 2016". Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal is likely to hear the matter on Tuesday. Vivek has alleged that the contents of the article present "no illegality" on his part, but the entire narration has been presented in a manner, which suggests "wrongdoings" to the readers.

"The very arrangement of the paragraphs and the interspersion of random paragraphs, has been done with the very purpose of confusing the reader and leaving him with the belief that there is a larger conspiracy at play," said the complaint.

