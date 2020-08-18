Heed BMC's warning on unsafe rail overbridges

Warning bells have pealed and it is in our best interests that we pay heed. The civic body has identified nine rail overbridges in the city, which are dangerous. With the Ganapati festival barely one week away, officials have suggested that the number of people on these bridges be regulated.

Though this is a low-key celebration, the warning should be enough to keep in mind that there should be no overcrowding this year. It would be good if the authorities put up signboards at these locations stating that the said infra is dangerous, or whichever official terminology can be used, to describe the precariousness.

The signage should be bold, visible and must say in clear terms the number of people allowed on the bridge at a certain time and the risks involved if it is not heeded or dismissed.

It would be ideal to have police officers enforce the rule of law on these bridges. In the event of the force being stretched far too thin during the pandemic, it would be up to the people to see to it that they adhere to instructions themselves.

Ward officials and seniors must see that the message about the danger is clearly given so that there is advance warning.

This logic should stretch to other facilities in the city, hazardous to people because of their age, need for repairs or those that have been dilapidated for whatever reason.

The onus is on the people, who, irrespective of police presence, realise the gravity of the situation and do not put themselves in harm's way. The all-too-familiar tendency of dismissing instructions or being deliberately defiant of the authorities is surely a death wish. Make this, and all festivals, shine bright and prove that even when downsized, they can be memorable and moving.

