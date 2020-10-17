Heed the wisdom shared by our doctors

This paper carried a report about a top cardiologist enumerating heart attack risks and heart failures amid COVID-19 times.

During his one-hour virtual talk, the doctor had some interesting takeaways which we need to heed

First up, was his advice to take chest pain seriously. One should not be flippant and dismiss it as heartburn or muscular pain. Seek medical advice at once. He did warn that there was a line between being neurotic and cautious. These situations are tricky given COVID-19, but the person suffering chest pain must at least seek medical advice about what to do next.

The doctor also touched upon a vital and pressing issue — ambulances getting stuck in traffic snarls and patients of a heart attack waiting for help to arrive. We all know there is a case for dedicated ambulance lanes in our city.

Yet, if that sounds Utopian, then let us at least do the best we can when it comes to ambulance movement. Our dictum should be simple — do our best as drivers to give ambulances the right of way. When you hear an ambulance silence wailing behind you or a desperate driver literally pleading for leeway, do try your level best to give him that precious space to move ahead.

When others see you trying their best to give way, they too will be motivated to do so themselves. It would be good if traffic authorities put up more signage about giving place to ambulances. It will up awareness. A clever, creative campaign will surely go some way in inculcating this discipline.

The other nugget of wisdom was that big housing societies need to have health leaders trained in Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). All food for thought and good for action.

