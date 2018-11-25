Heena Sidhu enjoys God's Own Country

other-sports

Heena Sidhu posted, "U always know what to do between the matches when you are in Kerala. 1. Go to the beach 2. Chill 3. Read 4. Go to sleep."

Heena Sidhu

India's ace shooter Heena Sidhu, who is in Kerala for the National Shooting Championships in Trivandrum, knows how to strike a balance between work and leisure. On Saturday, she tweeted these pictures and wrote: "I love it when we have competitions in Kerala. #GodsOwnCountry. U always know what to do between the matches when you are in Kerala. 1. Go to the beach 2. Chill 3. Read 4. Go to sleep."

View this post on Instagram Hello #Kerala!!! A post shared by Heena Sidhu (@heenasidhu10) onNov 20, 2018 at 11:49pm PST

