Heena Sidhu enjoys God's Own Country

Nov 25, 2018, 11:17 IST | A Correspondent

Heena Sidhu posted, "U always know what to do between the matches when you are in Kerala. 1. Go to the beach 2. Chill 3. Read 4. Go to sleep."

India's ace shooter Heena Sidhu, who is in Kerala for the National Shooting Championships in Trivandrum, knows how to strike a balance between work and leisure. On Saturday, she tweeted these pictures and wrote: "I love it when we have competitions in Kerala. #GodsOwnCountry. U always know what to do between the matches when you are in Kerala. 1. Go to the beach 2. Chill 3. Read 4. Go to sleep."

 
 
 
