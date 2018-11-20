Heena Sidhu expresses gratitude to men who help her soar
Yesterday, she tweeted: "I dedicate this #InternationalMensDay 2 my husband @CoachRonak, my father @RajbirSinghSid2 my brother Karanbir for supporting, loving me n letting me stand on their shoulders so I may soar higher in life
It was International Men's Day yesterday and India's ace shooter Heena Sidhu thanked all the men in her life — her husband Ronak Pandit, father Rajbir Singh, brother Karanbir, sports performance coach Pierre Beauchamp and late coach Anatolii Piddubnyi, who helped her achieve success in her personal and professional life.
Yesterday, she tweeted: "I dedicate this #InternationalMensDay 2 my husband @CoachRonak, my father @RajbirSinghSid2 my brother Karanbir for supporting, loving me n letting me stand on their shoulders so I may soar higher in life. also 2 @DocBeauchamp n my late coach @dubich3 4 making me a better athlete."
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
MS Dhoni was always destined to marry Sakshi, here's why?