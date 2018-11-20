Heena Sidhu expresses gratitude to men who help her soar

Nov 20, 2018, 13:43 IST | A Correspondent

It was International Men's Day yesterday and India's ace shooter Heena Sidhu thanked all the men in her life — her husband Ronak Pandit, father Rajbir Singh, brother Karanbir, sports performance coach Pierre Beauchamp and late coach Anatolii Piddubnyi, who helped her achieve success in her personal and professional life.

Yesterday, she tweeted: "I dedicate this #InternationalMensDay 2 my husband @CoachRonak, my father @RajbirSinghSid2 my brother Karanbir for supporting, loving me n letting me stand on their shoulders so I may soar higher in life. also 2 @DocBeauchamp n my late coach @dubich3 4 making me a better athlete."

