Heidi Klum down with flu symptoms, unable to get tested for COVID-19
Heidi Klum's illness comes just a few days after Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Willson were taken down by the virus while they were in Australia
Supermodel Heidi Klum has been taken down with an illness, however, she is unable to get herself tested for the COVID-19 infection. According to Fox News, the 46-year-old who serves as a judge on 'America's Got Talent', turned up at the set of the reality TV show on Tuesday (local time) but was compelled to return home after falling ill.
Klum recently took to social media where she talked about her current state of health in an Instagram story. While lying on a bed, Klum said in the short video that "it all started with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. I'm just not feeling good so that's why I've stayed home to not infect any other people," reported Fox News. The supermodel then went on to explain her inability to get tested for the COVID-19 infection.
Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. âÂ¤ï¸Â These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. ðÂ¥°ðÂÂ·âÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂ§¼âÂ¤ï¸Â #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother
"I just hope it's a cold. I'd love to do the coronavirus test but there just isn't one here. I tried with two different doctors and I just can't get one. Stay safe everyone. Stay home if you don't feel good," Klum told her 7 million-plus Instagram followers. Klum's illness comes just a few days after Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Willson were taken down by the virus while they were in Australia.
