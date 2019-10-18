Helen: Thank God! I'm not a part of this era, wouldn't have survived

The legendary actor-dancer Helen has never failed to impress the audience with her acting, dancing style. Her looks are still to die for! Helen will be seen gracing the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 this weekend. The superstar will be the special guest on the show.

In the upcoming week's episode of Nach Baliye, Helen shared some interacting anecdotes and experiences that will probably inspire aspirants. Since it is a dance reality show, host Maniesh Paul questioned her on her favorite song. To which, Helen said, "Personally, I love the song 'Monica, oh my darling'. From the moment I heard it, I knew it would be a superhit. I enjoyed shooting for it very much. I also gave my own inputs while we were shooting for 'Aa Jaane Jaa'."

Helen has entertained us for decades, and it was now time for the Nach Baliye 9 contestants to put their best foot forward to impress the queen. Mesmerised by the performances, Helen said, "Thank God I am not a part of this era, If I were, I would not have been able to survive amongst such amazing dancers."

Helen is a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan and Shammi Kapoor. The veteran found one of her biggest fans on Nach Baliye 9 in none other than actress-judge Raveena Tandon.

Talking about Helen's dance skills and fashion skills, Raveena Tandon said, "I am Helen Ma'am's biggest fan. She inspired all of us with her dance but I have always followed her fashion. I have admired her and I am grateful to be sharing the stage with her."

