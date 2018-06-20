Helena Bonham Carter: Not easy to find film with female lead

A sequel to Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy, Ocean's 8 stars Sandra Bullock as ringleader Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney's character Danny

Actress Helena Bonham Carter says it is not easy to find a film with one female lead, and that is one of the reasons she was attracted towards Ocean's 8. "I like to do things that I haven't done before, and I'd never done a heist film. My castmates were another attraction because they're so extraordinary," Bonham Carter said in a statement to IANS.

"It's not easy to find a film with one female lead, let alone eight, so it's about time we had this kind of ensemble," she added. A sequel to Steven Soderbergh's "Ocean's" trilogy, "Ocean's 8" stars Sandra Bullock as ringleader Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney's character Danny. After getting out of jail, she recruits seven women -- Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Bonham Carter -- to help her pull off a jewellery heist at the annual Met Gala in New York.

The Warner Bros Pictures project will release in India on June 22. Her character Rose is a fashion designer. The actress says she got "wonderful fashion" lessons with the film. "That education I received allowed me see the world from their point of view. It was a lot of fun."

