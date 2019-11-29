Hello Ji: This Sunny Leone song from Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 is truly the anthem of the year

Get ready to rock the dance floor and revel all night long as the most-awaited party anthem of the year is streaming now. For the first time in the OTT World, ALTBalaji and ZEE5, known to co-create innovative content and having pioneered the use of original tracks in the digital space, have launched the item song 'Hello Ji' from their upcoming web-series Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 featuring the sexy diva Sunny Leone. Leaving no stone unturned towards ensuring that Hello Ji breaks the internet, the song scores high on visual appeal as well as one that is no less than foot tapping.

Oozing oomph aplenty with her flawless figure and dance moves, there are no prizes for guessing that Sunny has completely nailed it in this peppy chartbuster. After stealing hearts aplenty in Baby Doll and Chaar Botal Vodka, the actress makes a return to the super hit Ragini franchise featuring in the special dance track sung by the very talented Kanika Kapoor. The song sees her team up once again with the popular music director duo Meet Brothers and talented choreographer Vishnu Deva to create the ultimate party track that will ensure that even those with two left feet end up coming and shaking a leg on the dance floor.

Commenting on the song launch, Sunny Leone quipped, "Having worked with Ekta before and having an absolute blast, the two of us knew that we'd definitely be working again. The two of us get along so well and this time we want to hit the ball out of the park. The song is extremely catchy and everything about the dance number makes me elated to be a part of it. It's going to be a track that people are going to dance to and remember for a very long time."

Take a look at the song right here:

Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 is a story of a 20-year-old Ragini Shroff, who along with her gang of girls ends up going on a trip. What follows is a series of unfortunate events that turn their world upside down. The show promises to be a whirlwind of suspense, action, thriller and will have secrets spilling out that will keep the audience hooked and how. Further steaming up the franchise, the new season of the hit erotic-horror web series will feature youth sensation and real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood.

