Helly Shah on COVID-19: As an actor, wouldn't be wearing the mask the whole day, so I am nervous to shoot

Television actress Helly Shah, who has started shooting for the second season of Ishq Mein Marjawan, says she does feel nervous going back on the sets amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Is Helly nervous going back to shoot? "Yes I am, because I feel the situation he aisi hai (is such) that there has to be some amount of nervousness and fear. You shouldn't take the situation lightly because if you do then you won't take the precautions," Helly told IANS.

She pointed out: "As an actor I wouldn't be wearing the mask the whole day, and I'll have so many people around and have people coming into my room. So, yeah I am nervous and have that little bit of fear inside me," she added. Talking about precautions, Helly is doing everything she can do.

"From food to water to everything -- I carry everything that I may need on set. Every single thing. When I come back home I make sure everything is cleaned properly. On set at regular intervals, I keep sanitising -- personally at times and also with the help of production," she said.

"I make sure I eat things that are good for my immunity because right now it is important that I have good immunity. I know I fall sick quick, so I keep precautions in mind," she added, about shooting for the Colors show that starts airing from Monday.

