Helly Shah on resuming shoots: It's a very good feeling

Television actress Helly Shah is back at work. She has started shooting for the second season of "Ishq Mein Marjawan". Helly says it's a good feeling. "Yes, it is a relief going back (to the set) after almost 100 days of house arrest. But the lockdown was extremely important," Helly told IANS.

The actress is overjoyed on meeting people after such a long hiatus. "But after the lockdown when we are coming out and meeting people on set at work, it feels great. I am so happy to be meeting people and talking to them and working again. It's a very good feeling," she said.

Helly plays the role of a simpleton named Riddhima in the show.

"I am playing the role of Riddhima. She is a simple girl, very compassionate. She really loves Kabir and has a very simple dream of living a beautiful dream with him," she added.

