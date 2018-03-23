Help create awareness about Down Syndrome on World Down Syndrome Day

Show your support to a cause that aims to create awareness about those with Down Syndrome

For over two decades, Parents of Down Syndrome Association (PODS), Mumbai, have been celebrating World Down Syndrome Day, which is observed on March 21, by organising peace walks, seminars and flash mobs on or around the day. Their flagship programme, however, is Rang Birangi Shyam that features cultural performances by persons affected by the chromosome dysfunction, and truly reflects their fondness for dance and music.

The self-help group has also been working towards spreading the message among philanthropists, business persons, industrialists, social activists and society at large that with some training, people with Down Syndrome can do most of the jobs in the world.

This year, to create greater awareness of Down Syndrome, and foster acceptability, empathy and love for the affected, PODS is organising the cultural evening at a mall. Here's a chance to witness heartwarming performances, and show your support for a worthy cause.

On March 23, 6 pm to 8 pm

At R City Mall, Ghatkopar West.

Call 226343530

Log on to podsindia.org

