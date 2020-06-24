Help, I don't want to stop gaming!

I am addicted to online gaming and have been for many years now. I got into a relationship with a girl a year ago. We met online because she used to be a gamer too. Recently, she stopped playing as much and says it has ruined many things for her because it stopped her from pursuing her studies or a career. She says it is bad for me and wants me to stop playing too. This is stressful for me because I don't think it has affected my life negatively in any way. I am afraid that our relationship won't last if she continues to stop me from doing this. What should I do?

It's possible for people to revise how they live their lives and make decisions that may not go down well with their partners. If your girlfriend believes you have a problem, and you don't, the two of you should spend more time trying to understand the other's point of view, and put across your own perspective on why you believe what you do. It takes time for two people to arrive on the same page about anything, let alone a discussion about addiction to gaming. Your future together will depend entirely upon your individual abilities to reconcile your differences, based on how badly you both want this relationship to work.

My boyfriend and I have been together for three years now, but it sometimes feels as if our relationship has not progressed in any way. We have spoken of marriage and will probably do it at some point, but I don't feel as if we are evolving as a couple. How can we change this?

If you are both keen on marrying and spending the rest of your lives together, the key to changing how you interact with each other lies with you both. Start by speaking to your boyfriend and asking if he feels the same way. If he does, it gives you both an idea of what needs to be worked on.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

