Help keep Mumbai clean and win cash prizes, know how

The BMC wants citizens to participate in keeping the city clean and will be giving out cash prizes for the same. Under 'Swacch Sarvekshan 2021' on behalf of BMC, cleanliness of residential complexes, mohallas, hospitals, hotels, schools, market associations, government offices etc. within BMC limits will be inspected.

Those interested will have to fill an application form on the website https://www.unitedwaymumbai.org/mcgmsurvekshan on November 27 by 3 pm with detailed information.

Applications with incomplete information will be rejected. This year's competition will feature jingles, drawings, videos etc on waste composting. Winners will get Rs 50,000 and there will be 13 categories.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news