Help me travel for London Marathon: Nitendra Singh Rawat

In a sport where most Indian long distance runners are still a little unsure when facing the press, Nitendra Singh Rawat, the Indian men's Mumbai Marathon winner, is a dude with a cool attitude. The army runner used the visible Mumbai platform to launch an appeal for support.

Rawat said in the press interaction post his breathtaking 2:15:52 run that, "my next challenge is the London Marathon on April 28. I hope the Mumbai Marathon organisers Procam can help me. I need help for tickets and visa for London."

Procam's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dilip Jayaram laughed when told that Rawat used Sunday's media platform for his appeal. Jayaram said, "We will consider it, but before saying this at the post-race conference, he needs to talk to us [Procam]. He has to chart out his course in the next two months, about how he will approach the race, the kitting he needs etc. There are many details. We may think about supporting him but he has to sit down and talk to us."

Meanwhile, Rawat added: "I can do well in London. It is a fast, flat course. The US and UK runners will also help me push my pace and I can dream of a 2:13," he stated, trademark Oakleys perched on his head.

Lost & found phone

Nitendra Singh Rawat (2:15:52) qualified for the IAAF World C'ships (Sept) but his celebrations were dampened as his mobile phone went missing at around 10am. "I gave it to my coach before the race, but he doesn't know where it is now. I'm worried. My documents are in it. Anyone can misuse, it" said Rawat after his race. Around 5pm, he found it. "The organisers used a tracker to trace its location."

