Helping hand

A workshop aims to arm small-scale entrepreneurs with marketing tools

Small- to medium-scale enterprises, business owners and women entrepreneurs often suffer from a lack of resources to efficiently market their services. In order to empower them, Vidushi Agrawal, an independent marketing consultant and brand strategist, has designed an interactive workshop. Marketing on a Shoestring Budget in 2019 aims to assist business owners in overcoming the issues they face while marketing their products and services by teaching them resourceful marketing tools.

These will help them build a strong brand identity and ultimately guide them towards making informed decisions.

ON June 14, 2 pm to 6 pm

AT Mascot Cowork, Times Square Building, 7th Floor, Andheri East.

REGISTER shoostories@gmail.com

COST Rs 2,500





