Helpline for cancer patients in COVID times

THE destruction caused by COVID-19 has spared none. At a time when approaching hospitals seems risky especially for those with immunity issues and getting a doctor over the telephone, daunting, here's a refreshing ray of hope. One of the world’s largest cancer centres, Mumbai’s Tata Memorial, in collaboration with Cipla Palliative Care & Training Centre, Mumbai and Pune Municipal Corporations, has launched a first-of-its-kind toll-free helpline number for cancer patients in advanced stages of the disease.

Can-Helper (Cancer Helpline for Emotional Respite), the trilingual helpline offers expert counselling in English, Hindi and Marathi to address specific psychosocial needs of cancer patients and their caregivers. While cancer does take a toll on emotional health, it is estimated that one in three cancer patients require intervention to address emotional distress. These psychological problems, experts say, have become more acute due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of continuity of care, reduced social support and increased financial burden from loss of employment.

Dr. R A Badwe, Director of Tata Memorial Centre says "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disastrous impact on all patients, especially those with serious chronic illnesses including advanced cancer. With this helpline, we hope to address psychosocial counseling needs to reduce the stress and anxiety of the patients and their family members. We will also include patient navigators in this endeavor to retain the continuum of care”. By the end of September, the month-old helpline received around 80 calls.

Cancer patients all over India have faced a double quandary during the pandemic – their illness coupled with not being able to reach their health care providers, leading to untold emotional distress. “We realised the need for such a service when our home care team spoke to patients and families during Covid who shared their fears of treatment being delayed, worries of their family members due to lack of nursing care support and a growing sense of isolation and helplessness. We hope that the helpline will better equip its callers with resources, strategies and confidence to cope with these uncertain times” opines Rumana Hamied, Trustee, Cipla Palliative Care &Training Centre.

Though physically reaching out to healthcare professionals appears challenging with a pandemic on the prowl, virtual assistance has its own merit. “Having this kind of a psychosocial support platform can help alleviate the distresses the patients face and provide relative succour. Also, the ease of delivery through a virtual channel brings comfort to the patient’s doorstep” says Nishu Singh Goel, Programme Head, Kevat, Tata Memorial’s patient navigation initiative.

Although the helpline was originally meant to cover Maharashtra, it has received an encouraging nationwide response. According to Tata Memorial’s helpline coordinator and head of the hospital’s Department of Palliative Medicine Dr.Jayita Deodhar, though the helpline was focused on cancer patients in Mumbai and Pune, there have been callers even from Madhya Pradesh and Assam.

CALL CAN-HELPER

#09511948920 on all days of the week from 10 am to 6 pm in English, Hindi and Marathi

