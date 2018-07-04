Hema Malini cooks, Esha Deol Takhtani does the dishes

Hema Malini and Esha Deol opt to stay in an apartment, instead of a hotel

Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol Takhtani are holidaying abroad. They have opted to stay in a rented apartment, instead of a hotel. Yesterday, Esha shared a picture on Instagram, a collage of the mother-daughter duo, where both are seen handling the kitchen department.

She wrote, "When you stay in an apartment on holiday... you cook yourself and do the dishes too (sic)." While Hema rustled up a meal, Esha did the cleaning and washing.

And today, Esha shared a selfie with her husband Bharat Takhtani. She captioned the photo saying, "We got a groovy kinda love with u @bharattakhtani3 I see everything through #rosetintedglasses #holidaywithmylove"

Last week, without revealing their holiday destination, Esha smartly shared a picture on Instagram with a caption that read: At some airport... somewhere in this world... flying from somewhere to somewhere.... in this beautiful world

