Hema Malini: Given green signal by party to contest again from Mathura

Mathura: BJP MP Hema Malini Tuesday claimed she had been given the "green signal by higher-ups" to contest again from Mathura. She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mathura in 2014.

The actor-politician also promised the people of her constituency "modernisation" of the Mathura Junction railway station.

"The railway officials are doing a wonderful job on (modernisation) of the station," she told reporters after inaugurating various projects at the Mathura Junction.

On whether she would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mathura again, Hema Malini said, "I have been given the green signal by higher-ups in the party and have started work on these lines."

She also said she would request Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to introduce a train between Mathura and Lucknow.

"I would request Railway Minister Piyush Goel for the introduction of a train between Mathura and Lucknow for the benefit of pilgrims coming from eastern Uttar Pradesh," she said.

Ranjan Yadav, DRM, Agra said the modernisation of Mathura Junction was on at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

Facilities like escalators, two lifts, a foot-over bridge at Baad station, solar system, renovation of waiting rooms, widening of entry at Gate Number One have been undertaken at a cost of Rs 8 crore, he said.

ADRM D K Singh said the Mathura station has been equipped with two scanners, apart from widening of the entry and exit of Gate Number One and renovating of the VIP lounge.

