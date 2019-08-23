Hema Malini surprises fans this Janmashtmi, sings two Krishna albums

music

Hema Malini

Hema Malini croons two Krishna spiritual albums Krishna Mantra and Krishna Mahamantra. Composed by Vivek Prakash and written by Das Narayan (Narayan Agrawal), these traditional mool mantras have been gracefully re-imagined.

Malini's talent knows no bounds. From a graceful dancer, a beautiful actress to a passionate social worker, she has justified every role she has ever taken up. Earlier, Malini made her singing debut with an album Soundarya Lahari. She is extremely spiritually inclined. Malini is a Krishna devotee and these albums come just in time for Krishna Janmashtami. The songs are calming and soothing to listen to. A 50-minute version of the songs will be available for meditation and chanting purposes on all streaming platforms.

"I have always found peace in spirituality and meditation. On the auspicious event of Janmashtmi, I wanted to share the joy of meditation and Krishna Bhakti with everyone who wants to feel like I have felt. It was a divine experience. Hopefully, everyone experiences the same divinity while listening to it," said Malini.

