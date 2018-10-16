Hema Malini turns 70, daughter Esha Deol sends adorable wishes
A mega bash has been lined up at a Juhu hotspot tonight to celebrate 70 years of Hema Malini with the who's who of the industry in attendance
Hema Malini celebrates her 70th birthday today. Family and friends are getting together to celebrate the milestone year. A mega bash has been lined up at a Juhu hotspot tonight with the who's who of the industry in attendance.
Daughter Esha Deol wished her mommy dearest on social media handle. She posted, "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous mammaaaaa!!!! May u continue to inspire everyone with your unstoppable energy,talent, beauty and willpower to make all ur dreams come true! Your discipline and dedication is something we all look up to ! U truly are "The Dream Girl" of our nation ... there can never be another like u ! Touch wood! May God bless u with a healthy and happy life! I love u ! ♥ï¸ [sic]"
