Hema Upadhyay and lawyer's murder: Artist Chintan seeks bail on medical grounds

Artist Chintan Upadhyay, who is serving a sentence for murdering his wife Hema Upadhyay and advocate Harish Bhambhani, has allegedly pleaded for bail from the sessions court on medical grounds citing the COVID-19 situation.

Sources said that his bail application was filed towards the beginning of this month and it was heard by the sessions court on August 20. The court had then asked the jail authorities to submit Chintan's health documents. It had also asked the Crime Branch unit VIII officials investigating the case to present their say in the matter and posted the final hearing for August 31.

"The Supreme Court had directed to conclude the case within nine months but the accused is deliberately delaying the case by asking for bail. The court should hear the matter and complete the case soon. If Chintan is given bail in such a situation then the court proceedings will get delayed," said Sanchu Menon, Hema's family friend.

Speaking to mid-day, advocate Kadar Sayani said, "This is a case of brutal murder done by a smart person to silence an officer of the court. If this bail is granted it will be injustice to all practising advocates and their families."

