Hemant Sigroha Turned His Passion Into Business, You Won't Believe What Happened Next

Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana Hemant Sigroha is a solo travel enthusiast looking to explore new destinations and culture, make new friends, and just get lost in the beauty of gorgeous scenery. Since the time, he was a kid, Sigroha always liked to meet new people and go to new places. Since he belonged to a well educated and reputed family, he got a taste of what lies beyond very early.

After completing his 12th, Sigroha completed his Diploma in IT applications. He even got a good job as an Airlines Sales promoter. However, sitting steady was never his style, which is why he got frustrated pretty soon. On being asked why he loves traveling, he says, “Discovering new people, new destination, and new location is the new normal.”

At the age of 20, Hemant Sigroha has been able to visit several countries. As of now, he has been to Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong-Kong, Macao, Philippines, Russia, Fiji, UAE among others. This is just the start he wishes to visit every place and every location all around the world.

As Hemant travels alone, he got a chance to meet new people and make friends every step of his journey. In the process, he also gets to enjoy the beauty of nature as well as some of the world’s best architecture. Exploring new cultures had a very profound impact on his life. With so much info about traveling, he started his own blog penning his experience. The main reason behind his blogging is that he wanted to share his experience with the world and encourage youngsters to live their lives to the fullest. He believes in doing the things that make you happy rather than spending on a regular job living life like a robot. No matter what comes your way, if you want to do something, you can achieve it. If we look at the way Sigroha carries himself, one can be dead certain that he will be able to make his dream come true.

